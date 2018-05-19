You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Afghanistan blasts: Eight killed, dozens injured in multiple explosions at Jalalabad sports stadium

World Reuters May 19, 2018 09:04:58 IST

Jalalabad: As many as eight people were killed and dozens more wounded by multiple explosions at a sports stadium in the eastern city of Jalalabad late on Friday night, officials said.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

The blasts occurred at a football stadium in the city that was hosting a cricket match at the start of the holy month of Ramzan, Sohrab Qaderi, a member of the provincial council said.

He said the blasts were caused by two rockets which killed at least six people and wounded 50 but there was some uncertainty about the final casualty total.

Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the provincial governor of Nangarhar said eight spectators were killed and 43 wounded by at least three back-to-back explosions.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Nangarhar, on the border with Pakistan, has seen growing violence this year, most recently last week when a coordinated attack on the state accounts office killed at least 15 people.

Last week, the provincial governor was dismissed over deteriorating security in the province, which has become a stronghold for Islamic State fighters as well as the Taliban.


Updated Date: May 19, 2018 09:04 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores