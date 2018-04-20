You are here:
Afghanistan blast: Five killed, 14 injured in roadside bomb explosion in Nangarhar province, says official

World AP Apr 20, 2018 17:11:55 IST

Kabul: An Afghan official says a roadside bomb has killed five people in eastern Nangarhar province.

Representational image. Reuters

Attaullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor, says the explosion struck a vehicle in the Aska Mina district on Friday, killing the five and also wounding 14 civilians.

He says women and children are among the victims.

No one immediately took responsibility for the bombing but Khogyani blamed the Taliban, saying they regularly plant roadside bombs targeting Afghan officials and security forces.

Afghanistan has the highest number of mine victims in the world, which along with other roadside bombs kill or wound scores of civilians.

Earlier this month, the UN mission in Afghanistan said the country's civilian death toll in the first three months of this year was a staggering 763 people.


