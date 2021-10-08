Afghanistan: At least 100 dead in bomb blast at Kunduz's Shia mosque
The blast occurred in a Shiite mosque in Kunduz province during the weekly Friday prayer service
Kabul: A powerful explosion in a mosque frequented by a religious minority group in northern Afghanistan on Friday has left several casualties, witnesses and the Taliban's spokesman said.
The blast occurred in a Shia mosque in Kunduz province during the weekly Friday prayer service at the Gozar-e-Sayed Abad Mosque when members of the Shia religious minority typically come in large numbers for worship. Witness Ali Reza said he was praying at the time of the explosion and reported seeing many casualties.
Taliban chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the Shia mosque was the target and that a "large number" of worshippers were killed and wounded. He said Taliban special forces had arrived to the scene and were investigating the incident.
The cause of the blast was not immediately clear. No group has yet claimed responsibility for it. The Taliban leadership has been grappling with a growing threat from the local Islamic State affiliate, known as the Islamic State in Khorasan. IS militants have ramped up attacks to target their rivals, including two deadly bombings in Kabul. IS has also targeted Afghanistan's religious minorities in attacks.
also read
Taliban hang dead body in Afghan city’s main square, says witness
Mullah Nooruddin Turabi, one of the founders of the militant group, had said earlier this week that the hard-line movement will once again carry out executions and amputations of hands
China-Taiwan ties are in dire straits after Beijing's repeated air intrusions but India's studied silence is surprising
It’s surprising that New Delhi and Taipei have not come together and worked to address ‘common challenges’.
Opinion | How popular culture pushed our teenagers to confused, militant wokeness
What brings the show back from the precipice of unbearable wokeness is that it stops short of cancel culture. It portrays heterosexuality without sneering at it.