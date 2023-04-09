Afghanistan: Amid intense drought, Afghan farmers in fear drop in crop yield

Kabul: With a severe drought ravaging large parts of Afghanistan, farmers in several districts have expressed concerns over the drought and the low yield of their crops. Farmers in drought-prone areas expressed concern about their harvests failing like in previous years.

Following the recent rains in Afghanistan, officials from the Taliban-led Agriculture and Irrigation Ministry voiced optimism that farmers would be able to end the drought. A spokesman for the ministry run by the Taliban claimed that emergency plans had been made because of the drought in Afghanistan.

“Droughts are increasing worldwide, but after recent rains in the country, it gave us hope that we would be less vulnerable to this compared to the past,” TOLO News quoted Musbahuhddin Mustaeen as saying.

The lack of water management in recent years has been cited by the Taliban-led Chamber of Agriculture and Irrigation as one of the causes of the escalating drought in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan won’t experience drought, according to Merwis Haji Zada, deputy of the Chamber of Agriculture and Irrigation, if the Kunar Water Canal, Kamal Khan Dam, and Qosh Tepa Canal are constructed in accordance with specifications.

According to data from the chamber, Afghanistan receives up to 80 billion cubic metres of water annually through precipitation and snowfall, while the country uses 25 billion cubic metres of water annually, according to a report from TOLO News.

Afghanistan requested assistance from the UN earlier in March amid growing worries about drought in the nation beset by war, according to TOLOnews. Afghanistan asked the UN to supply wheat storage facilities.

The Taliban-run Chamber of Agriculture and Livestock has reportedly encouraged the UN to support Afghanistan in this respect, saying that doing so will assist the war-torn country strengthen its economy.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.