Afghanistan ambassador has withdrawn from UNGA debate, says United Nations spokesperson
Ghulam Isaczai had been due to defy the Taliban with a speech but his name was removed from the list of speakers early on Monday.
United Nations: Afghanistan's ambassador to the United Nations pulled out of delivering an address to world leaders at the General Assembly later Monday, a UN spokesperson said.
Ghulam Isaczai, who represented president Ashraf Ghani's regime that was ousted last month, had been due to defy the Taliban with a speech but his name was removed from the list of speakers early on Monday.
"The country withdraws its participation in the general debate," Monica Grayley, a spokeswoman for the assembly's president, confirmed to AFP.
She added that Afghanistan's mission to the UN had not cited a reason for the withdrawal.
The Taliban wrote a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres last week requesting that its new foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, be allowed to "participate."
The letter insisted that Isaczai "no longer represents" Afghanistan at the global body.
The letter said that the Taliban had nominated their Doha-based spokesman Suhail Shaheen as Afghanistan's permanent representative to the UN.
The note came after Guterres had received a separate letter from Isaczai, dated 15 September, containing the list of Afghanistan's delegation for the session.
That letter listed Isaczai as Afghanistan's permanent representative.
The UN still considers Isaczai the head of Afghanistan's mission.
"Only the mission can withdraw," from addressing the assembly, a UN official told AFP on condition of anonymity.
The Afghan mission was not immediately available for comment.
A nine-member credentials committee that included the United States, Russia and China, has to approve the Taliban's request but it did not meet in time.
also read
In first meeting with Modi, Kamala Harris stresses on protecting democratic principles
As democracies around the world are under threat, it is imperative that we defend democratic principles and institutions within our respective countries and around the world, Harris said
India is a 'very important partner' to the US, says Kamala Harris
The US Vice-President plans to discuss democracy, human rights, climate, and global health issues with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a White House official has said
Narendra Modi to bring back 157 artefacts, antiquities to India handed over by US
The list of 157 artefacts includes a diverse set of items ranging from the one-and-a-half metre bas relief panel of Revanta in sandstone of the 10th CE to the 8.5 cm tall, exquisite bronze Nataraja from the 12th CE