Afghan Taliban calls Islamic scholars' conferences in Asia an 'American process', urges clerics to reject them (edited)

World The Associated Press Jun 26, 2018 14:02:33 IST

Kabul: The Afghan Taliban has denounced the so-called Islamic scholars conferences in Asia, including West Asia, as an "American process" and urged clerics to reject the gatherings.

The Taliban said in a statement on Tuesday the US first gathered religious scholars for a conference in Indonesia in May, and have since organised similar conferences in Kabul, Islamabad, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

No date has been set for a conference in Saudi Arabia.

The Taliban considers the conferences to be anti-Islamic and led by the US, the group said in the statement. It said the US is using them to seek justification for its "military occupation" of Afghanistan.

"The Islamic Emirate urges religious scholars to reject these conferences which are a scheme of the invaders," it said.


