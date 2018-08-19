Afghan president Ashraf Ghani pays tribute to security forces in Kabul on country's 99th anniversary of Independence

Kabul: Afghanistan on Sunday marked the 99th anniversary of its independence from British occupation amid deteriorating security situation.
President Ashraf Ghani laid a wreath at the Independence Minaret during an official celebration held inside the defence ministry compound after inspecting guards of honour, reports Xinhua news agency.
Ghani paid tribute to security forces who have sacrificed their lives for stabilising peace as the country, especially Kabul, has witnessed waves of terror attacks by the Islamic State terror outfit and Taliban insurgents over the past few months.
Official ceremonies took place in various parts of the country and thousands of families and friends spent the day together to mark the event. In addition, a new flag, the biggest in the country, was hoisted on Wazir Akbar Khan hill in Kabul on Sunday morning.
Although Afghanistan was never part of the British empire, it gained its independence after the signing of the Anglo-Afghan Treaty in 1919 - a treaty that granted complete neutral relations between Afghanistan and Britain.
Updated Date: Aug 19, 2018 18:35 PM
Also Watch
Social Media Star: India’s top lifestyle bloggers share their trade secrets on the latest episode
-
Friday, July 27, 2018
First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
-
Friday, August 10, 2018
It's a Wrap: Fanney Khan stars Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand in conversation with Parul Sharma
-
Wednesday, August 15, 2018
Partition's real cost: Sonam Kalra revisits accounts of separation, loss in a spellbinding performance
-
Monday, August 13, 2018
Asian Games 2018: How Indian women's hockey team moved on from heartbreak at London World Cup
-
Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
-
Friday, August 10, 2018 It's a Wrap: Fanney Khan stars Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand in conversation with Parul Sharma
-
Wednesday, August 15, 2018 Partition's real cost: Sonam Kalra revisits accounts of separation, loss in a spellbinding performance
-
Monday, August 13, 2018 Asian Games 2018: How Indian women's hockey team moved on from heartbreak at London World Cup