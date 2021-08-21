World

Afghan baby who was handed over to US troops at Kabul airport, reunited with father

Major Jim Stenger, a spokesperson for the Marine Corps informed that the baby was treated at a medical treatment facility and is now safe at the airport.

This image made available to AFP on August 20, 2021 by Omar Haidiri, shows a US Marine grabbing an infant over a fence of barbed wire during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on August 19, 2021. AFP

Days ago, a heart-breaking video went viral where an Afghan infant was lifted up to a US Marine over a barbed-wire fence at the Kabul airport. Amid the chaos of thousands trying to flee Afghanistan post its control by Taliban, this specific video made headlines speaking of the desperate attempt and fear the Afghans are facing right now.

According to the US Marine Corps, the baby who was handed to a US soldier over a razor-wire fence has been safely reunited with the father. Major Jim Stenger, a spokesperson for the Marine Corps informed that the baby was treated at a medical treatment facility and is now safe at the airport.

“This is a true example of the professionalism of the Marines on site, who are making quick decisions in a dynamic situation in support of evacuation operations," Stenger told NBC News.

Meanwhile, the Department of Defense explained that the child needed medical care, as per Forbes. The publication further asserted that neither of the spokespersons provided any details on whether the baby and father will leave Afghanistan. Currently, various videos and photos are breaking social media where the US military soldiers are seen helping out children who are hoping to escape Afghanistan someday. Among the many photos, one soldier was snapped in his combat gear along with a baby in his arms. The solider is caught smiling at the newborn while his fellow mate can be seen standing nearby on high alert. Check out the viral photo here:

Two female American soldiers were also snapped holding babies in their arms, while another show, one of the US troops giving water to a little boy. Reacting to these images, US congressman and military veteran Peter Meijer commented that ‘this is the America we need to be’.

A week since the Taliban captured Afghanistan, there have been tragic visuals coming from the country which had surfaced on social media.

