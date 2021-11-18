Actor Jennifer Garner shares video of synchronised tutting dance performance; watch viral clip here

The 27-second clip features a dance group led by dance choreographer Sadeck Waff.

The Internet is filled with dance videos of various different forms and styles. Be it on YouTube shorts or Instagram reels, perfectly synchronized dance moves have always grabbed a user’s attention and kept them glued to their screen.

One such dance video which has gone viral for its brilliant choreography was shared on Instagram by none other than American actor Jennifer Garner on her official Instagram account.

The 27-second clip features a dance group led by dance choreographer Sadeck Waff. The clip shows a tutting performance by the group which is no less than mesmerizing.

Watch the wonderful moves of this group -

The dance group can apparently be seen performing near the riverside, with the blue sky doubling up as their background and the reflection of artists clearly being captured in the blue water underneath.

This clip was initially shared by Waff on his official Instagram handle. The video was then re-shared by Garner with the hashtag #TuTuTuesday. The Catch Me If You Can actor also tagged Waff in her post.

Internet users just cannot get enough of the wonderfully intricate and synchronized hand movements shown in this stunning dance video. Since the clip has been shared by Garner, it has gained more than four lakh views along with receiving a flurry of praises from Instagram users.

The video has given its audience a wow moment, as social media users are totally in awe of the dancers and cannot stop praising their performance. Artist Julian Lerner of The Wonder Years fame and actor Diane Keaton also commented on the video shared by Garner, saying that it was "awesome".

Many people found the video was mesmerizing and captivating. Users showered the short clip with a love of heart emojis, as well as clapping emojis and fire emoticons to signify their feelings for the clip.

Waff was recently in the news for choreographing the handover ceremony between the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics and the 2024 Paris Games. The video of the synchronised dance went viral, garnering over two lakh views.