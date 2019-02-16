Active shooter reported in Aurora, Illinois: officials on Twitter

(Reuters) - Police on Friday were responding to an "active shooter" in Aurora, Illinois, city officials and police said on Twitter.

"We have an active shooter incident at 641 Archer Av. This is an active scene. Please avoid the area," Aurora police said in a tweet.

Video footage on local media showed numerous police cars surrounding a large commercial building in Aurora, which is located about 40 miles west of Chicago.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Leslie Adler)

