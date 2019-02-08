Acting U.S. Attorney General Whitaker will testify before House panel on Friday

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler said on Thursday that acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker will testify on Friday after he threatened to not show up following the panel's warning that it could subpoena him.

The committee's Democrats want to question Whitaker about his oversight of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election and his communications with the White House related to the probe and the firing of former Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by David Alexander)

