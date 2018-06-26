Football world cup 2018

ACLU seeks injunction to block immigrant families' separations

World Reuters Jun 26, 2018 00:06:05 IST

(Reuters) - The American Civil Liberties Union on Monday urged a federal judge to issue a preliminary injunction compelling U.S. officials to keep immigrant parents and their children together.

In a brief filed with the U.S. District Court in San Diego, the ACLU said U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order on June 20 purporting to end separations contains "explicit loopholes," making an injunction necessary.

The filing came after U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw, who oversees the case, on June 6 said forced separations could be unconstitutional, and rejected the government's bid to dismiss the lawsuit.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)

Updated Date: Jun 26, 2018 00:06 AM

