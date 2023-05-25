Ace interviews with ChatGPT: Tips from New York-based recruiter

Hanna Goefft, a New York-based content creator and recruitment marketing manager, has some advice for job seekers – ‘make use of AI’. A TikTok video uploaded by Goefft explained how ChatGPT can simplify job interviews. “This is the easiest way to prepare for interviews, and it will work for every single job,” Goefft began. In her opinion, this hack works.

Content Creation on TikTok

According to Daily Mail, with more than 142,000 followers, Goefft, frequently shares tips and tricks that help people be successful in the job market on her TikTok account. A supporter for ‘get after it girlies,’ she showed how ChatGPT can make interviewing for any job easier in a viral video. The video garnered a whopping 2.1 million views.

Later, she demonstrated the hack by pulling up a LinkedIn job listing.

Everything from ‘Planning birthdays to Searching for Jobs’

Speaking to BuzzFeed, Hanna revealed that she had used AI for everything from planning her birthday party to searching for jobs. “Jobseekers must adapt to this new reality. It is crucial to approach job applications with intention and focus on building a meaningful network,” Hanna said.

There have also been experiments using ChatGPT for writing Tinder messages, wedding vows and resignation letters. “Instead of mass applying to numerous positions, investing effort into a small number of applications will yield better results,” she added.

While she believes in using technology to one’s advantage, she emphasised the importance of maintaining existing connections and networking with others.

Social Media users come up with the praises

Many social media users praised Hanna for her tip, describing her as ‘so insanely smart,’ with some even claiming it helped them land a job.

“So smart,” said one person. “So insanely smart. This is genius,” another noted. A third person wrote: “You are amazing. Thank you!”

“I did this two weeks ago and got the job,” someone else wrote. While one of the accounts said, “This is so good! Thank you!” another TikTok user stated, “Did it and got hired! Thanks for the tip.”

According to New York Post, despite ChatGPT’s popularity soaring since its debut last year, tech experts and even its creator are warning against its use. It’s the latest security scare that has Apple banning employees from using OpenAI software for fear of confidential information leaks.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.