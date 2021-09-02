Abu Dhabi removes quarantine rules for fully vaccinated international passengers

The new rule, which comes into effect from 5 September, however stipulates that a RT-PCR test taken within 48 hours of departure is needed

Passengers arriving in Abu Dhabi will no longer be required to quarantine anymore, said United Arab Emirates’ Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis, and Disasters Committee, provided they are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus disease.

“We have approved removing the need to quarantine for all vaccinated travellers arriving into Abu Dhabi from all international destinations and updated travel procedures, effective from Sunday, 5 September, 2021,” the committee shared on its Twitter handle.

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has updated the travel procedure for tourists arriving into Abu Dhabi emirate from abroad, following the UAE’s approval to issue tourist visas for those vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/kSi7QZnaqx — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) September 2, 2021

Here's what you need to know for your travel to Abu Dhabi:

1) Before boarding a flight to Abu Dhabi, all travellers, whether or not they are vaccinated against COVID-19 , will have to to present a negative RT-PCR test result taken within 48 hours of departure.

2) Vaccinated individuals who arrive from the 'Green List' destinations must take a test on arrival without the need to quarantine, and another test on day 6 if they continue to stay. The day of arrival counts as day 1.

3) Those coming from countries other than the 'Green List' destinations must take a PCR test on arrival without the need to quarantine, and further tests on day 4 and day 8 if they continue to stay in the emirate.

4) For unvaccinated visitors, including those exempted from vaccination, and arriving from countries on the Green List, PCR tests are to be taken on days 6 and 9, without the need to quarantine.

5) Travellers who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 and have arrived in Abu Dhabi from other destinations will have to quarantine for 10 days. They will also have to take a PCR test on arrival, and a follow-up PCR test on day 9.

