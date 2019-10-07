You are here:
Abu Dhabi crown prince, top Saudi defence official discuss military, defence matters

World Reuters Oct 07, 2019 03:11:19 IST

CAIRO (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s crown prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan received Saudi deputy defence minister Prince Khalid bin Salman at his palace on Sunday, where they discussed military and defence matters, United Arab Emirates state news agency WAM reported.

They also discussed bolstering relations between the two countries and strategic cooperation, coordination and joint action in defence and military affairs.

(Reporting by Samar Hassan; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Updated Date: Oct 07, 2019 03:11:19 IST

