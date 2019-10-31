Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's death not enough to compensate for Islamic State's atrocities, says Yazidi laureate Nadia Murad

Syria: Nobel Peace Prize winner Nadia Murad said on Wednesday that the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a US raid over the weekend was not enough to compensate for the atrocities committed by Islamic State group.

"We don't want to just see ISIS, like Baghdadi, just get killed. We want to see justice," said Murad, a Yazidi who survived three months of captivity in Iraq in 2014 at the hands of IS, which is also known as ISIS.

Murad became a voice for the minority Yazidis, founding an organization to help women and children victimized by genocide, mass atrocities, and human trafficking. She was awarded her Nobel in 2018 along with Denis Mukwege for their efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war.

IS seized large swaths of Iraq and Syria in 2014 and established a caliphate under al-Baghdadi, which has since crumbled under a US-led offensive. Murad told reporters at the United Nations that she had spoken to several Yazidi survivors about Baghdadi's death.

Their response, she said, was "Okay, but this is just Baghdadi. What about all ISIS (fighters)? They still have our girls, children. What about the thousands of Yazidis still missing?" "There are thousands of ISIS-like Baghdadi and they are ready to do what he did, and they already did and they are not giving up. So we want to see more, we want to see them in justice," she said.

