Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

About 20 people evacuated in Moscow due to fire in apartment building - Interfax

World Reuters Jul 06, 2018 05:05:19 IST

About 20 people evacuated in Moscow due to fire in apartment building - Interfax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - About 20 people were evacuated from an apartment building in the centre of Moscow due to fire on the roof, the Interfax news agency reported on Friday Moscow time, citing a source, familiar with the matter.

"The fire occurred on the roof of a residential building... 20 people were evacuated," the source told Interfax.

Russia is hosting the soccer World Cup, which ends on July 15.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jul 06, 2018 05:05 AM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
France
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Brazil
:
Belgium
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
England
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Russia
:
Croatia
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind



Top Stories




Cricket Scores