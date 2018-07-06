About 20 people evacuated in Moscow due to fire in apartment building - Interfax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - About 20 people were evacuated from an apartment building in the centre of Moscow due to fire on the roof, the Interfax news agency reported on Friday Moscow time, citing a source, familiar with the matter.

"The fire occurred on the roof of a residential building... 20 people were evacuated," the source told Interfax.

Russia is hosting the soccer World Cup, which ends on July 15.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt)

