A worker saves mother with baby from carjacking; internet showers praise

Rare are the instances when people go out of their way and risk their lives to save others. One such incident has now surfaced from Florida in the United States. The incident took place on 14 September, Wednesday, near a restaurant in Florida when a woman with her baby was attacked by a man while she was trying to get out of the car. The man forcefully snatched the keys to her vehicle at the parking lot of a Chick-fil-A restaurant. Just then, a young worker of the outlet sprang into action and stopped the man.

A video of the same has also gone viral on social media, and shows the Chick-fil-A employee engaging in a physical altercation with the other guy. Soon after that, several onlookers intervened and handed over the man to the police.

Watch the video here:

In reference to the FWB Chick-fil-A employee who ran to help a woman with a baby who was being carjacked, we want to say a sincere thank you to Ms. Kelner for providing video of a portion of the encounter. (see prior post). A major shout-out to this young man for his courage! pic.twitter.com/2Lcwe46azv — OkaloosaSheriff (@OCSOALERTS) September 14, 2022



In a statement issued by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the police informed that the incident took place in the parking lot of the Chick-fil-A on Beal Parkway in Fort Walton Beach on Wednesday afternoon when the man stole the woman’s car keys while “wielding a stick” out to her.

Later, when he got inside and tried to run away, the woman started shouting which caught the attention of the people. It was then that the fast-food employee, identified as Mykel Gordon, came to the woman’s rescue and pushed the accused to the ground.

The video of the same has been also shared by the police department on their Twitter and Facebook handles as they captioned the video with “A major shout-out to this young man for his courage!” The OSCO in its statement also informed that the suspect was charged with ‘carjacking’ with a weapon and battery and was eventually arrested.

Internet praises brave employee’s timely action

In the meantime, while the employee was lauded by his superiors, social media users also showered praise on the Internet.

Check some reactions here:

If I’ve said once, I’ve said it a hundred times: Chic Fil a has the best customer service around — Jason Negron (@negronlawfirm) September 14, 2022

Customer service level: maximum — Andrew 🐏 (@Andrew_Micah6_8) September 14, 2022

Was already a customer at that chic fil e. But will be giving them more business now. One of the best Chic Fil e owners of any of the franchises. — Stephen Thatch (@thatch_stephen) September 14, 2022

That was awesome! The lady with the baby tho?? Let’s just put my infant in a dangerous situation..smh — me (@Cinci_Kid) September 14, 2022



While many appreciated the employee’s timely action to save the woman, people also lauded the service by Chick-fil-A.

