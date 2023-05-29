A Spanish village voted in less than 30 seconds to wrap up local elections

Locals of Villaroya, a small village tucked away in the La Rioja province of Spain voted in less than 30 seconds to complete their local elections. A BBC report indicated, the village has just 7 registered voters and they managed to break their previous record of 32 seconds.

Salvador Perez, the mayor who has been actively holding the post since 1973 told the local media, “I don’t know if I’ll get all seven votes, but it’s almost certain that I will.”

The residents of the village are very well trained, he said and were ready to cast their votes as soon as the polls opened for the public. The voters took a mere 29 seconds and 53 hundredth to vote and Villaroya became the first seat in Spain to finish voting.

Perez revealed that the villagers were motivated by a sense of competitiveness with another Spanish village, Illan de Vacas in Castilla-La Mancha, which only has three registered voters.

The BBC reported that Spain’s local elections are seen as a test for parliamentary polls due at the end of the year.

Twelve of the country’s seventeen regional parliaments, and 8,000 town and city halls, are being contested this time round.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.