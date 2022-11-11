A look back at historical events that took place on 11 November

From the establishment of US 66 to the signing of the Armistice agreement, 11 November holds a special place in history. And if you are wondering why then you have landed on the right spot. Today we will be discussing all the major happenings that took place today in history. And honestly, 11 November has witnessed a plethora of historic events taking place, since the beginning of human civilisation. On this day, NASA launched the Gemini program’s tenth and final crewed spacecraft called Gemini 12. Not only this, but while Poland claimed its independence from the German, Austro-Hungarian, and Russian empires, Angola declared independence after the Portuguese withdrew.

Let’s take a look at some of the historic happenings of the 20th century that happened on 11 November:

World War I ends

On this day in 1918, the Great War came to an end after an armistice document was signed by the Allied powers and Germany at 5 AM. The document was signed in the railway carriage of the commander of the Allied armies Ferdinand Foch, and six hours later, this World War came to an end.

Establishment of US Route 66

In the United States Numbered Highway System, US Route 66 was one of the original highways that were established today in 1926. Reducing the distance between Chicago and Los Angeles, Route 66 reflects the origin and the evolution of road transportation in the nation.

Last Armistice Day

In 1953, people across the globe on this day celebrated the last official Armistice Day, as the following year that is 1954, the day became Veterans Day. It is basically a holiday to honour all the war heroes living or dead. On 11 November 1954, the first Veterans Day was celebrated and since then it was declared a national celebration.

Rhodesia makes a unilateral declaration of independence from Britain

It was today in 1965 that southern Rhodesia’s Prime Minister Ian Smith unilaterally declared the territory’s independence from Britain. This after, Smith wasn’t willing to agree to the terms of giving a fair share of power to the black majority population, which was offered by the then Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Harold Wilson.

