A starry friendship : Mars Curiosity and Mangalyaan are BFFs on Twitter

It was not just Indians who took to social media this morning to express their excitement as India made history with the insertion of Indian Space Research Organisation's Mars Orbiter Mangalyaan into the orbit of the red planet. It seems big brother Curiosity Rover was also very happy to find company in the Red Planet and rolled out a red carpet to Mangalyaan.

Curiosity is a car-sized robotic rover exploring the Gale Crater on Mars as part of Nasa's Mars Science Laboratory mission. It has been roving the Red Planet since 5 August, 2012. And, the love story has already begun between the two.

Namaste, @MarsOrbiter! Congratulations to @ISRO and India's first interplanetary mission upon achieving Mars orbit. — Curiosity Rover (@MarsCuriosity) September 24, 2014

Mars Orbiter was quick to respond:

Howdy @MarsCuriosity ? Keep in touch. I'll be around. — ISRO's Mars Orbiter (@MarsOrbiter) September 24, 2014

In fact, the account @MarsOrbiter debuted just as Mangalyaan successfully entered the planet's orbit this morning. At the time of writing this, it has 37.8 k followers.

Meanwhile, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), which is the United States government agency that is responsible for the civilian space program is also quite happy about India's big achievement.

The NASA team had also send the ISRO team wishes ahead of the launch:

Nasa's Mars Atmosphere and Volatile Evolution (MAVEN) is a space probe designed to study the Martian atmosphere while orbiting Mars. It reached the Red Planet just two days ago.

The MAVEN team also congratulated the ISRO team:

Thank you MAVEN team! MT The #MAVEN team congratulates @ISRO for its #Mars arrival! @MarsOrbiter joins the missions studying the Red Planet — ISRO (@isro) September 24, 2014

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.