'A friend in need is a friend indeed', says Russian diplomat after stranded passengers from Magadan reach San Francisco
On Tuesday, a San Francisco-bound Air India flight from New Delhi with 216 passengers and 16 crew was diverted to Magadan in Russia after the aircraft suffered technical issues with one of its engines
‘A friend in need is a friend indeed,’ said Russian diplomat Dmitry Solovdov after Indian passengers stranded in Magadan expressed gratitude to Moscow’s authorities for ensuring a safe flight to San Francisco.
On Tuesday, a San Francisco-bound Air India flight from New Delhi with 216 passengers and 16 crew was diverted to Magadan in Russia after the aircraft suffered technical issues with one of its engines.
A friend in need is a friend indeed 🤝 https://t.co/c9M0GRv3Fk
— Dmitry Solodov 🇷🇺 (@SolodovDmitry) June 9, 2023
Two days later, a ferry Air India flight moved from Mumbai to pick up passengers from Magadan and landed safely in San Francisco.
“After a technical problem forced an @airindia plane to make an emergency landing in #Magadan, a reserve flight transported all passengers and crew to #SanFrancisco. Passengers from #India expressed their gratitude for the assistance provided by the #Russia’n people,” the Russian Embassy in India tweeted.
✈️After a technical problem forced an @airindia plane to make an emergency landing in #Magadan, a reserve flight transported all passengers and crew to #SanFrancisco. Passengers from #India expressed their gratitude for the assistance provided by the #Russia‘n people 🙏 pic.twitter.com/3AH0khrvxT
— Russia in India 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbIndia) June 9, 2023
The Embassy also posted a video where a passenger can be heard saying, “So, we have safely boarded the flight, and the flight is about to leave and all the passengers are very happy that we are going to meet our families soon. And I would especially like to thank the Russian government and the Russian people and the place where we stayed.”
“From the bottom of my heart and on behalf of all our passengers, I would like to thank each and every one for providing their support and all the services. And really I am very happy to meet my family. So, hope everything goes well. And thank you so much for having us here. And I really appreciate it. From all the passengers, I would like to say thank you. Thank you so much,” the passenger added.
On Thursday, Air India also announced that it will fully refund all passengers and provide a voucher for future travel to passengers who were stranded for nearly two days in Magadan after their New Delhi-San Francisco flight was diverted to the Russian city following a technical snag in one of its engines.
