'A complete disarming of Serbia': President Aleksandar Vucic launches crackdown on gun ownership after mass shootings
The plans will include a large-scale review of registered weapons in the country and authorities will also crack down on illegal arms
After two back-to-back mass shootings that rocked Serbia, President Aleksandar Vucic vowed to launch a large-scale disarmament plan which will effectively remove thousands of guns from the country.
“We will do an almost complete disarming of Serbia,” Vucic said during a live broadcast, hours after the latest shooting killed eight people.
The plans will include a large-scale review of registered weapons in the country and authorities will also crack down on illegal arms.
Related Articles
As per statistics provided by the president, Serbia currently holds more than 760,000 registered firearms in the country of roughly 6.8 million.
In Serbia, shooting ranges are widely used by citizens. However, people can possess firearms only if they hold special permits.
The wars in the Balkans during the 1990s amid the bloody breakup of Yugoslavia also saw a large number of weapons circulate in the region.
The latest incident happened less than 48 hours after the worst school shooting in Serbia’s recent history, when a 13-year-old killed nine people, including eight fellow students, at a school in downtown Belgrade on Wednesday.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Flowers, Teddy Bears And Ballet Shoes: Serbia's Belgrade mourns children who died in school shooting
A day after a 13-year-old opened fire on Wednesday at Belgrade's Vladislav Ribnikar school, thousands of people lined up to lay flowers, light candles and leave toys to remember the victims of the shooting. At least eight children and a security guard were killed in the attack
Serbia: 8 children, guard killed in school shooting by teenage boy in Belgrade
The suspect has been arrested. He has been identified as a student at the school who was born in 2009. Unlike the US, mass shootings in Serbia and in the wider Balkan region are extremely rare
Serbia: Drive-by shooting kills eight, injures 13, says state media
The shooting came a day after a 13-year-old boy used his father’s guns in a rampage at a school in Belgrade that killed eight of his fellow students and a school guard