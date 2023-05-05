'A complete disarming of Serbia': President Aleksandar Vucic launches crackdown on gun ownership after mass shootings 

After two back-to-back mass shootings that rocked Serbia, President Aleksandar Vucic vowed to launch a large-scale disarmament plan which will effectively remove thousands of guns from the country.

“We will do an almost complete disarming of Serbia,” Vucic said during a live broadcast, hours after the latest shooting killed eight people.

The plans will include a large-scale review of registered weapons in the country and authorities will also crack down on illegal arms.

As per statistics provided by the president, Serbia currently holds more than 760,000 registered firearms in the country of roughly 6.8 million.

In Serbia, shooting ranges are widely used by citizens. However, people can possess firearms only if they hold special permits.

The wars in the Balkans during the 1990s amid the bloody breakup of Yugoslavia also saw a large number of weapons circulate in the region.

The latest incident happened less than 48 hours after the worst school shooting in Serbia’s recent history, when a 13-year-old killed nine people, including eight fellow students, at a school in downtown Belgrade on Wednesday.

With inputs from agencies

