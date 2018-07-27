You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

A break from Brexit: UK PM May to holiday in Italy, Switzerland

World Reuters Jul 27, 2018 04:06:24 IST

A break from Brexit: UK PM May to holiday in Italy, Switzerland

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will holiday in Switzerland and Italy this summer, after narrowly surviving a bitter row within her government over Brexit as the country's departure from the European Union looms.

May, a keen hill-walker, also visited northern Italy and Switzerland with her husband last year.

The holidays come after a bruising few weeks in which her cabinet agreed a plan for Brexit negotiations with Brussels, before spectacularly falling out over it - culminating in two senior ministers resigning and a rebellion in parliament that threatened to bring down her government.

Having made it to the end of the parliamentary term this week, May has sought to sell her Brexit vision across the country, addressing the concerns of a nation which remains bitterly divided over whether leaving the EU is a good idea.

That charm offensive, which saw her discussing her love of cookery books and police dramas in stilted exchanges with the public, must resume when she gets back from her holiday if she is to win support for a deal at home and across the EU.

(Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jul 27, 2018 04:06 AM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






Meet Lost Stories and Zaeden, the only two Indian acts playing at Tomorrowland this year



Top Stories




Cricket Scores