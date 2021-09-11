9/11 anniversary: Joe Biden calls for unity as US prepares to mark attacks

In a six-minute speech, the US president delivered an impassioned appeal for the nation to set aside its differences

United States president Joe Biden has urged Americans to show unity, "our greatest strength," in a video posted Friday, on the eve of the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

"To me, that's the central lesson of September 11th. It's that at our most vulnerable, in the push and pull of all that makes us human, in the battle for the soul of America, unity is our greatest strength," Biden says in a six- minute message from the White House.

20 years after September 11, 2001, we commemorate the 2,977 lives we lost and honor those who risked and gave their lives. As we saw in the days that followed, unity is our greatest strength. It’s what makes us who we are — and we can’t forget that. pic.twitter.com/WysK8m3LAb — President Biden (@POTUS) September 10, 2021

On Saturday, he and First Lady Jill Biden will go to the three locations of the 11 September 2001 attacks: New York, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania.

But Biden, much criticised for his management of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and struggling to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, is not expected to speak in public during the ceremonies.

"Unity doesn't mean we have to believe the same thing, but we must have a fundamental respect and faith in each other and in this nation," Biden said in his video remarks.

Inputs from AP