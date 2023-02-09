The world’s set of experiences is epic, starting from the primary hints of human evolution which was followed by multiple intrusions, the introduction of religions, the expansion of cultures, and the ascent and fall of varied civilisations.

There is adequate proof to establish world history and the incredible developments that people saw across different countries and existing populaces. With that said, revisiting history can come as a source of narrative and knowledge for people and further proof of how humans have evolved as a society. Let’s know in detail about some important events that happened on today’s date i.e., 9 February.

As we face the turn of decades, let’s take a look at some of the most history-defining occasions.

1943 – The end of the Battle of Guadalcanal



One of the major battles that were fought between the United States and Japan during World War II, the Battle of Guadalcanal came to an end on 9 February 1943. While it began on 7 August 1942, the battle went on for the next six months. The battle also marked the first time when the US army went all offensive on the Japanese after entering the war.

1984 – Soviet Premier Yury Andropov died

After dealing with prolonged illness, Soviet leader Yuri Andropov passed away on 9 February 1984 due to kidney failure. It was just 15 months after he succeeded Leonid Brezhnev as the secretary general of the Central Committee of the Communist Party. While he already had diabetes, it was followed by the dysfunction of his kidneys that attributed to his death.

1996 – Chemical element 112 was synthesised



This date also marked a significant development in the field of science. On this date back in 1996, a group of scientists led by German physicist Peter Armbruster synthesized the chemical element 112, which was later named ‘copernicium’ (Cn). The element was produced by fusing zinc-70 and lead-208.

2002 – Princess Margaret’s death

King George VI’s second daughter and the younger sister of Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Margaret passed away on this date back in 2002. While she played an active role in the Royal Family’s public work by staying beside the Queen, Princess Margaret’s interests were mostly in the field of welfare work and in the arts.

