8-year-old connects to NASA astronaut using father’s ham radio

Long distance calls hold no more relevance to an 8-year-old girl who communicated with an astronaut on the International Space Station (ISS). Yes, you read that right. Using her father’s ham radio, little girl Isabella connected with a NASA astronaut abroad on the ISS. The incident came to light after the official Twitter page of ISS Research shared a 35-second audio clip of Isabella last month and revealed that she got in touch with astronaut Kjell Lindgren. However, the audio clip made everyone raise their eyebrows after it was recently shared on Instagram by a page called Positive News, from where it started gaining much traction. And the chances are really high that this “out-of-this-world contact” might leave you in deep thoughts.

While sharing the audio, the Instagram page penned down a detailed caption and wrote, “Matt Payne, of Kent, England, shares his interest and passion for amateur radio (ham radio) with his 8-year-old daughter, Isabella. On Aug 2, the father-daughter duo made a call using their radio. To their surprise, the call went through to the International Space Station. On the other end of the line was Kjell Lindgren, commander of NASA SpaceX Crew-4.”

This is not all. Kjell took to his official Twitter account to reveal how he felt after talking to the 8-year-old. Calling it to be his favourite contact so far, Kjell wrote, “I’ve had a lot of fun using the ARISS amateur radio station NA1SS on the International Space Station to talk with ham radio operators all over the world. I’ve even (unofficially) worked stations on all continents! But this may be my favorite contact so far. Thanks, Isabella and Matt Payne!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Positive News (@globalpositivenews)

I’ve had a lot of fun using the #ARISS amateur radio station #NA1SS on the @Space_Station to talk with ham radio operators all over the world. I’ve even (unofficially) worked stations on all continents! But this may be my favorite contact so far. Thanks Isabella and @m0lmk! https://t.co/Z2pWUbEZZr — Kjell Lindgren (@astro_kjell) August 2, 2022



On August 24, ISS Research while posting the audio wrote, “An out-of-this-world contact! 8-year-old Isabella from the UK got a chance to talk directly with Kjell Lindgren aboard the International Space Station. Ham radio contacts are just one of the many ways the station is helping inspire the next generation! Seven Threes, Isabella!”

The audio has left the social media users in shock. Many were astonished to witness Isabella talking such formal radio terms that too at such a young age. One user commented, “Bruh she even knows how to talk properly on the radio!” Another commented, “So cool! Ham radio is really incredible technology.” A third user wrote, “My freaking heart is so precious.”

