On 8 November, in the 1960 presidential election, John F. Kennedy narrowly defeated Republican opponent Richard Nixon, who was the incumbent vice president, to become the 35th President of the United States. In 1941, Kennedy joined the US Naval Reserve. He oversaw a number of patrol torpedo boats in the Pacific region during World War II. Kennedy suffered severe injuries as a result of escaping the sinking of his patrol boat and rescuing his fellow sailors, making him a war hero for which he was crowned with the Navy and Marine Corps Medal. He was later elected to the U.S. Senate in 1953 and represented Massachusetts as the junior senator till 1960. Kennedy published his Pulitzer Prize-winning book ‘Profiles in Courage’ while he was a member of the Senate.

US Higher Education Act (HEA), 1965:

On the same day in 1965, President Lyndon Johnson signed the Higher Education Act (HEA) into law as a component of his Great Society domestic agenda. Johnson selected Texas State University as the location of the signing. The law was designed to support postsecondary and higher education students financially while also enhancing the educational capabilities of our institutions and universities. Grants, low-interest loans, and other programs were developed by the HEA to aid students in continuing their education after high school. In addition to increasing federal funding for institutions, it also formed a National Teachers Corps and offered scholarships.

Super Typhoon Haiyan, 2013:

On 8 November 2013, Super Typhoon Haiyan, also known as Super Typhoon Yolanda, hit the Philippines as a Category 5 storm. It destroyed the Visayas island chain, the country’s central region which was home to 17 million people. It was the strongest storm of 2013 and one of the deadliest typhoons ever. Haiyan was deemed a super typhoon because of its sustained wind gusts of more than 150 mph. On the island of Leyte, Tacloban City was reportedly 90 percent devastated.

More than 14 million people were impacted by the typhoon’s wrath throughout 44 provinces, which forced 4.1 million individuals to relocate, killed more than 6,000, and left 1,800 others missing. In addition, Typhoon Haiyan interrupted the lives of 5.9 million workers, damaged 33 million coconut trees, and destroyed 1.1 million houses.

Here are some other notable events that took place on 8 November:

In 1923, a revolt against the Weimar Republic in Germany, known as the Beer Hall Putsch, was attempted by Adolf Hitler and Erich Ludendorf. However, it was unsuccessful.

In 1994, for the first time in 40 years, the Republicans took control of the House of Representatives and the Senate during the U.S. midterm elections. This overwhelming success was partially attributed to President Bill Clinton’s below-par popularity at that time.

In 2016, Republican Donald Trump was elected the 45th president of the United States despite being behind in most polls.

