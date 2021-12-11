77-year-old man battling stage 4 prostate cancer learns to dance on ice; watch viral video here

Own Trail CEO Rebekah Bastian, who is daughter of the old man in the video, took to her social media account and shared the beautiful clip of her father, dancing to soulful music

Social media is filled with inspiring videos, but a recent one is creating headlines where a 77-year-old man is caught performing an ice-skating routine with his instructor. This video is a clear reminder that age is just a number for many individuals.

Own Trail CEO Rebekah Bastian, who is daughter of the old man in the video, took to her social media account and shared the beautiful clip of her father, dancing to soulful music. By looking at the video no one would say that Bastian's father is battling stage 4 cancer.

“My father is 77 years old and has stage 4 prostate cancer. He decided to learn how to ice skate a few years ago,” her post read, adding that her father had recently completed this performance with his ice-skating teacher.

Further in a series of tweet, she inspires others saying that for anyone who thinks it is too late to try something new, must watch this clip. She also recommended people to listen to the music if they want to feel the same that she is going through.

https://twitter.com/rebekah_bastian/status/1468750867109011461?s=20

While speaking to FOX TV Stations, the Own Trail CEO stated that she was brought to tears after her mother shared a video that she had taken over the weekend. She could not help but share it on social media to spread a bit of optimism.

As per reports, the 77-year-old man had been pursuing ice skating as a hobby for nearly a decade. However he started taking the hobby seriously about three years ago. Sharing more details about her dad, Bastian said that her father likes to live his life in the moment, especially after his cancer diagnosis in 2020. It was last year, when doctors discovered that her had prostate cancer but that did not stop him from being happy or living the moment, Bastian claimed.

Minutes after posting the video, Bastian's dad’s performance went viral overnight and it also hit over 1 million views on Twitter. Many users called the performance cool while others said they got emotional watching the viral clip.

What are your thoughts on the video?