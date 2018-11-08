69-year-old Dutch man Emile Ratelband demands to have age legally reduced to 49 to boost dating prospects on Tinder

A 69-year-old Dutch man has filed a lawsuit to legally change his age to 49 to boost his dating prospects. Emile Ratelband argued that if one can change their name and gender legally, why not their age?

Ratelband, 69, who is a famous motivational speaker and media personality in the Netherlands, wants to shift his birthday from 11 March, 1949 to 11 March, 1969, reported BBC. He is suing his local authority after it refused to amend his age on official documents.

“When I'm 69, I am limited. If I'm 49, then I can buy a new house, drive a different car. I can take up more work. When I'm on Tinder and it says I'm 69, I don't get an answer. When I'm 49, with the face I have, I will be in a luxurious position," Ratelband told Express UK.

He gave the example of trans people stating that if they can change the gender in a birth certificate, then changing the age should also be allowed. “Trans people can now have their gender changed on their birth certificate, and in the same spirit there should be room for an age change,” he said.

Calling himself a "young god" he claimed that the doctors agree that he has a body of a 45-year-old, reported BBC. He also mentioned that he would give up his pension if his age is changed.

Ratelband claimed that he is being discriminated against because of his age and that no one wants to hire a pensioner as a consultant, reported The Mirror.

A local court in the city of Arnhem, in the eastern Dutch provice of Gelderland, is expected to rule on the case within four weeks.