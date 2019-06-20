Why don't you read these?
-
India vs Pakistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Babar Azam says he watches videos of Virat Kohli's batting to learn from him
-
Dutee Chand speaks out against IAAF's testosterone criteria, says female athletes are subjected to more regulation than men
-
India goal-keeper Aditi Chauhan says, performances prove women's football is on rise in India
-
Flipkart and GOQii settle dispute over losses incurred due to sharp discounts
-
West Bengal doctors' stir is symptom of larger malaise; mass resignations show issue is beyond matter of security
Also in Voices
-
Rupee sees high volatility against dollar post-Fed policy decision to leave key interest rates unchanged
-
Union Budget 2019: Direct taxes form about 50% of govt's revenue; help curb inflation, maintain socio-economic balance
-
PSB recapitalisation: Why Narendra Modi govt must look at outright privatisation of state-run banks rather than experimenting with taxpayers' money
-
India, US top technology sector visa applicants for UK; software engineers, biz developers among most sought after
Other Stories
-
Bose Frames AR Audio Sunglasses launched in India for a price of Rs 21,900
-
UP's Kabrai battles year-long dry period due to illegal sand mining; parched residents turn on each other for water
-
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Aaron Finch says Australia are not underestimating Sri Lanka; team not near its best yet
-
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Mohammad Yousuf criticises PCB's move to allow players to stay with family during mega event
More News
-
Air strikes by Syria and Russia kill 28 people in embattled Idlib despite ceasefire announced by Moscow
-
By linking cleanliness to spirituality, Gandhi, symbol of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, valorised inhuman practice of manual scavenging
-
FIH Series Finals 2019: Nicholas Spooner nets late winner as South Africa beat USA to reach summit clash
-
Reliance Capital, Reliance Home Finance shares plunge for third day, drop up to 9.3%
-
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Australia worried about team balance following Marcus Stoinis' side strain injury
Also in Videos
-
Five CRPF personnel killed in attack on police party in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag; incident comes weeks before Amarnath Yatra
-
Clashes reported in Bengal's Basirhat after police attempt to stop BJP procession carrying slain workers; situation under control, says state govt
-
Firstpost Campaign Trails: To Varanasi & Ghazipur
-
After aide's death, Smriti Irani urges BJP workers to exercise restraint, attacks Rahul Gandhi over Amethi remark
-
Smriti Irani aide murdered in Amethi hours after holding 'Vijay Yatra'; son claims rally angered Congress supporters