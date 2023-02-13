64% favour recognizing same-sex marriage in Japan, survey

Tokyo: Nearly two-thirds of Japanese believe same-sex marriage should be legally recognised in Japan, a public opinion poll showed on Monday.

In the telephone survey, conducted by Kyodo News poll, 88.4 per cent also said recent remarks hostile to LGBT people by a former executive secretary to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida were inappropriate.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida fired a close aide over discriminatory remarks about sexual minorities.

Masayoshi Arai, an elite bureaucrat who served as executive secretary to the prime minister, had said he would “not want to live next door” to an LGBTQ couple and that he would “hate even to see them.”

Japan is the only country among the Group of Seven nations which does not legally recognise same-sex unions.

The survey showed 64% of respondents were in favour of recognising same-sex marriage and roughly the same number said a law promoting the understanding of sexual diversity was needed. Just over a quarter of respondents said they were against same-sex marriage.

In November, a Japanese court upheld a ban on same-sex marriage but said a lack of legal protection for same-sex families violated their human rights, a comment welcomed by plantiffs as a step towards aligning Japan with other economically advanced nations.

