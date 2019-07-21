You are here:
62-year-old Hindu priest attacked by middle-aged man in New York; accused charged with assault, harassment

World Asian News International Jul 21, 2019 17:46:01 IST

New York: A Hindu priest was attacked by a middle-aged man in New York City's Queens borough, a US media report said on Sunday. Police have arrested Sergio Gouveia, 52, in connection with the attack that took place on Thursday, reported CNN.

He has been charged with felony assault and harassment in the second degree. The identity of the 62-year-old priest was not disclosed by the police. Investigators do not believe there is a hate crime component connected with the incident.

A New York Police Department (NYPD) spokesperson said the victim was taken to a hospital after being repeatedly hit by an object believed to be an umbrella. He suffered cuts to his head, nose, chest, arms and legs.

Updated Date: Jul 21, 2019 17:46:01 IST

