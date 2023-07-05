6 people shot dead in Mexican industrial hub
The incident was reported by residents who heard gunshots shortly after midnight
Six people, of whom two were women, were shot dead in Mexico’s northeastern city of Monterrey, the country’s industrial hub which is home to many rival drug gangs.
On Tuesday, the bodies of the victims were found abandoned in a residential area, most of them with their hands bound, according to the state prosecutor’s office.
The incident was reported by residents who heard gunshots shortly after midnight.
Monterrey, located about 160 kilometers (100 miles) from the US border in the state of Nuevo Leon, is an industrial powerhouse that hopes to benefit from a new wave of foreign investment.
Mexico has witnessed over 350,000 murders, mostly committed by organised crime gangs, since the launch of a controversial military operation to combat drug trafficking in 2006.
On Monday, the security minister in the violence-wracked northeastern state of Tamaulipas, Hector Joel Villegas, survived a gun attack, authorities said.
He resumed his activities on Tuesday with increased security, they added.
With inputs from AFP
