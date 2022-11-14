World

6.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Japan, no tsunami warning issued so far

The earthquake struck near the southern coast of Honshu, the biggest of Japan's islands. The epicenter was off central Mie prefecture with a depth of about 350 km

FP Staff November 14, 2022 14:39:11 IST
Representational image. PTI

New Delhi: A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck near the southern coast of Honshu, the biggest of Japan’s islands on Monday, reports said.

No tsunami advisory has been issued so far.

The epicenter of the quake was off central Mie prefecture with a depth of about 350 km, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

There were no reports of damage or injuries and no abnormalities were detected at the Fukushima nuclear plants, AFP quoted Japanese public broadcaster NHK as saying.

The Fukushima and Ibaraki prefectures, north of Tokyo, experienced stronger shaking on Japan’s seismic scale, despite the regions being hundreds of km from the epicenter.

Shinkansen bullet trains and the Tokyo metro were halted briefly after the quake but have since resumed.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: November 14, 2022 15:00:21 IST

