6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia's East Java province; no casualties, property damage reported

Java: An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter Scale rattled Indonesia's western East Java province on Thursday. According to the Xinhua, the quake occurred at 2:06 pm (local time).

The depth of the temblor was situated at 623 kilometres under the seafloor. No casualties or damage to property has been reported yet.

European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC): Two magnitude 6.1 earthquakes struck in Indonesia in the last one hour pic.twitter.com/2KIqh5LKWH — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2019



Indonesia is situated on the 'Ring of Fire', an area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean which is vulnerable to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. On 2 August, at least four people were killed and around 200 houses were damaged after a powerful 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck off Banten province near Java island.