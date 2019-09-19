You are here:
6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia's East Java province; no casualties, property damage reported

World Asian News International Sep 19, 2019 17:39:12 IST

  • An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter Scale rattled Indonesia's western East Java province on Thursday

  • No casualties or damage to property has been reported yet

  • Indonesia is situated on the 'Ring of Fire', an area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean which is vulnerable to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions

Java: An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter Scale rattled Indonesia's western East Java province on Thursday. According to the Xinhua, the quake occurred at 2:06 pm (local time).
The depth of the temblor was situated at 623 kilometres under the seafloor. No casualties or damage to property has been reported yet.


Indonesia is situated on the 'Ring of Fire', an area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean which is vulnerable to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. On 2 August, at least four people were killed and around 200 houses were damaged after a powerful 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck off Banten province near Java island.

Updated Date: Sep 19, 2019 17:39:12 IST

