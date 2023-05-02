5 killed, 1 missing after explosion at China's chemical factory

At least five people were killed, one was missing and another one was injured after an explosion took place in China’s chemical factory, The Global Times reported.

The incident took place at the chemical hydrogen peroxide production area in China’s Liaocheng, Shandong province.

According to the Global Times, the cause of the incident is still unknown and the investigation is underway. Meanwhile, China Daily reported that the fire had been extinguished as of Monday afternoon.

The fire has been extinguished while the cause of the incident is being investigated, a government official said.

With inputs from agencies.

