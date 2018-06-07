You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

46 migrants drown, 16 missing after boat from Somalia with 100 migrants capsizes off Yemen coast

World AFP Jun 07, 2018 08:15:05 IST

Geneva: Forty-six migrants drowned and 16 are missing after their boat capsized off the shore of Yemen on Wednesday, the United Nations Migration Agency said.

At least 100 migrants were crammed on the smugglers boat that left the port of Bossaso in Somalia on Tuesday, travelling through the night.

Representational image. Getty images

Representational image. Getty images

The boat overturned in high waves in the Gulf of Aden at around 5 am (0200 GMT) as it approached its destination.

"IOM staff reported that 46 migrants had drowned, 37 men and 9 women. A further 16 remain missing, presumed dead," the agency said in a statement, adding that they were believed to all be Ethiopian.

"Survivors said the passengers, who were without lifejackets in the smuggler's boat, started panicking as high waves struck close to the shore. As the boat took on water, they were pitched headlong into the rough seas where so many succumbed." The group were attempting to cross the Horn of Africa to find employment in Yemen and the Gulf.

Over 7,000 migrants take the perilous journey every month, facing horrendous conditions and appalling treatment at the hand of people traffickers, said Mohammed Abdiker, IOM's head of operations and emergencies.

IOM staff provided medical assistance, health, food and psychosocial support to the survivors.


Updated Date: Jun 07, 2018 08:15 AM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Watch: The true stories from Dharavi behind the highly anticipated Rajinikanth film Kaala



Top Stories




Cricket Scores