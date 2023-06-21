41 inmates die after deadly riot erupt at women's prison in Honduras

A deadly incident occurred on Tuesday at a women’s prison in Honduras, resulting in the tragic death of at least 41 inmates.

The turmoil began when rival gangs engaged in a fight, leading one gang to ignite a cell.

While the majority of the fatalities were caused by the resulting fire, some victims were also shot. In response to the grave situation, the country’s Deputy Security Minister, Julissa Villanueva, has declared a state of emergency and pledged to take strong action against the violence.

She has authorized the immediate involvement of firefighters, police, and military forces. Ms. Villanueva emphasized that the loss of human lives will not be tolerated.

The exact status of the victims, whether they were all inmates or not, remains uncertain.

The prison, situated approximately 20km (12 miles) from the capital city Tegucigalpa, accommodates around 900 individuals.

Numerous other prisoners have been transported to hospitals for medical treatment.

Delma Ordonez, who represents family members of the inmates, informed local media that a significant portion of the prison had been completely demolished during the violent episode.

Social media footage has revealed a significant plume of gray smoke emanating from the women’s prison, capturing the scale of the incident.

President Xiomara Castro, who initiated a campaign against gangs the previous year, expressed her profound shock at the heinous murder of women through social media. She declared her intention to implement severe measures in response to the situation.

Villanueva affirmed that thorough investigations would be conducted to hold accountable any individuals within the prison system who colluded with organized crime.

Honduras has a well-known reputation for corruption and gang-related violence, which have infiltrated governmental institutions and contributed to a soaring homicide rate.

Alongside its neighboring countries, El Salvador and Guatemala, Honduras serves as a crucial transit route for cocaine trafficking from South America to the United States.

Additionally, the nation has experienced a history of lethal prison riots often associated with organized crime.

In 2019, another distressing incident occurred in the northern port city of Tela, resulting in the loss of at least 18 lives due to gang violence.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.