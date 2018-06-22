Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

400 flown from James Bond mountain after Swiss cable car breaks down

World Reuters Jun 22, 2018 01:05:39 IST

400 flown from James Bond mountain after Swiss cable car breaks down

ZURICH (Reuters) - Helicopters airlifted about 400 people off the Swiss mountain featured in the 1969 James Bond movie "On Her Majesty's Secret Service" on Thursday after a cable car broke down, stranding them briefly at about 10,000 feet above sea level.

The tourists were atop the 2,970-meter (9,744 ft) Piz Gloria mountain when a technical defect disabled a gondola further down the mountain, the Schilthorn AG company, which operates the cable car system, said in a statement.

The guests were then taken in a separate cable car to a nearby ridge, where four helicopters were enlisted to ferry them the rest of the way down the mountain to the ski station of Muerren.

Despite their unscheduled flights, the tourists had an easier time of it than Australian actor George Lazenby's fictional Bond character did in the classic spy film when he was pursued down the frozen slopes below Piz Gloria by a gang of machine-gun-toting bad guys on skis.

The helicopter transports began about 1130 GMT, with all 400 tourists transported safely to Muerren by 1500 GMT, Schilthorn AG spokesman Ruedi Bravand said.

While the view from the mountaintop is stirring, there was no word on whether the guests were shaken by the incident.

(; Editing by Toby ChopraReporting by John Miller)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jun 22, 2018 01:05 AM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See




Group D - 21 Jun 2018
Argentina
0:3
Croatia
Match Centre
Group E - 22 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
Brazil
:
Costa Rica
Group D - 22 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Nigeria
:
Iceland
Group E - 22 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Switzerland
Group G - 23 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
Belgium
:
Tunisia
Group F - 23 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Mexico
Group F - 23 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Germany
:
Sweden
Group G - 24 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
England
:
Panama
Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Japan
:
Senegal
Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Poland
:
Colombia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Russia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Saudi Arabia
:
Egypt
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Spain
:
Morocco
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
IR Iran
:
Portugal
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Australia
:
Peru
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Denmark
:
France
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Nigeria
:
Argentina
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Iceland
:
Croatia
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Germany
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Mexico
:
Sweden
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Brazil
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Switzerland
:
Costa Rica
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Japan
:
Poland
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Senegal
:
Colombia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
1C
:
2D
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
1A
:
2B
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1B
:
2A
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1D
:
2C
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1E
:
2F
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
2H
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1F
:
2E
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1H
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



I Breathe: Natasha Noel's spoken word poetry on Yoga



Top Stories




Cricket Scores