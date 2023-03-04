Over the past decades, the day of 4 March has seen a number of major occurrences in various places and fields, with some of them leaving their historical imprints due to their unique significance. While Canadian jurist Bertha Wilson became the first woman to be appointed to the Supreme Court of Canada, Franklin D Roosevelt was also inaugurated as the 32nd US President on this same date back in history. Another significant event in the history of the United States, the country’s constitution went into effect as the governing law on 4 March in 1789. Scroll down to know in detail about the historic events that took place on this date.

4 March: Historical events

1789 – Federal government started operating under the terms of the US Constitution

The history of 4 March predates the US Constitution as it is the same date that Congress picked to hand off power to the new constitutional government. Following the ratification of the US Constitution, it thus came as the Constitution’s first official day in business following which the first modern Congress convened in New York City at the Federal Hall.

1837 – Chicago was incorporated as a city

After the Illinois state legislature enacted a city charter for Chicago, it came to be incorporated as a city with a population of 4,200 at that time on 4 March 1837. It was 50 years back when Chicago was founded as a trading settlement.

1933 – Franklin D. Roosevelt was inaugurated as the US President

At a time when the entire country was facing the heights of the Great Depression, Franklin D Roosevelt was inaugurated as the 32nd President of the United States. One of the biggest things he achieved during his presidency was bringing the country out of the Depression and leading it to win World War II.

1933 – Frances Perkins became the first woman to be appointed to a cabinet post in the US

Right after Franklin Roosevelt was elected as the President of the United States, a member of the Democratic Party, Frances Perkins was appointed as the Secretary of Labor on 4 March 1933. She was also the first woman to ever serve in a cabinet post.

1982 – Bertha Wilson became Canada’s first female Supreme Court Justice

Thanks to her outstanding and humane decisions in multiple cases concerning human rights, ethnic and sexual discrimination, and child custody, among others, Bertha Wilson was appointed as the Justice to the Supreme Court of Canada on this date in 1982.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.