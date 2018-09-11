37-yr-old Indian fatally stabs roommate in Dubai for talking loudly on phone; accused to face trial on 7 October

Dubai: An Indian man is facing murder charges in a Dubai court for allegedly killing his roommate for talking loudly on his mobile phone, according to a media report.

"The 37-year-old construction worker has been charged with murder and consuming alcohol without a license at the Court of First Instance," the Khaleej Times reported.

"The Indian worker, who was drunk, fatally stabbed the victim during a farewell party for the latter on 30 March in Al Qusais," a witness alleged.

The victim, who has not been identified, was due to leave for his home country. "During the party, a brawl ensued between the accused and the victim over latter talking loudly on his mobile phone," the witness was quoted as saying.

"The accused picked a knife from beneath a bed and stabbed the victim in the abdomen. He then pulled the knife and rushed out," he said.

A CCTV footage at the building showed the accused hiding the knife under his clothes when he entered a restroom and walking out without it. "

The cause of the death, as shown in the forensic report, was a severe bleeding because of a deep stab wound," the report said. The trial has been adjourned to 7 October.