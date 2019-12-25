35 civilians, mostly women, killed after terror attack on Burkina Faso military base and Arbinda town, says President Roch Marc Kabore

Burkina Faso: As many as 35 civilians, mostly women, were killed after terrorists attacked a military base and a town in northern Burkina Faso on Tuesday, country's President Roch Marc Kabore said.

The army earlier said the morning attack had left seven soldiers, several civilians and 80 militants dead, in the latest jihadist violence to hit the country.

The incident occurred in the town of Arbinda in country's Soum province, as per a statement by Kabore posted on his Twitter handle.

"The heroic action of our soldiers made it possible to neutralise eighty terrorists and to recover important military equipment and means of locomotion," read the statement.

"This barbaric attack resulted in the death of thirty-five civilian victims, the vast majority of whom were women," Kabore said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack. The President has declared two days of national mourning.

Further details of the incident are awaited.

