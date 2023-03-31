Right after ending its construction work, the 984-foot Eiffel Tower was inaugurated in Paris on this date back in 1889. Created by Gustave Eiffel, the designer of the tower, it was finished in a record time of 2 years, 2 months, and 5 days.

1918 – Daylight Saving Time went into operation

In a sequence of events that took place in March 1918, after the Standard Time Act was passed by Congress and was later signed into law by President Woodrow Wilson, Daylight Saving Time went into effect in the US for the first time.

1931 – Nicaragua earthquake

A 6.1-moment magnitude struck Nicaragua’s capital city Managua on 31 March 1931 which caused major damage and a widespread fire. This also destroyed several buildings and further led to the death of over 2,000 people.

1968 – Lyndon B. Johnson’s withdrawal speech

In a shocking announcement, then-US President Lyndon B Johnson on 31 March 1968 stunned the nation by informing that he no longer was a candidate for the Democratic nomination for president.