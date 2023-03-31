31 March: Significant events that took place on this day in the past
From the decommissioning of the USS Missouri to the inauguration of the Eiffel Tower, a lot of events took place on 31 March in the past.
31 March: Historical events
1918 – Daylight Saving Time went into operation
In a sequence of events that took place in March 1918, after the Standard Time Act was passed by Congress and was later signed into law by President Woodrow Wilson, Daylight Saving Time went into effect in the US for the first time.
1931 – Nicaragua earthquake
A 6.1-moment magnitude struck Nicaragua’s capital city Managua on 31 March 1931 which caused major damage and a widespread fire. This also destroyed several buildings and further led to the death of over 2,000 people.
1968 – Lyndon B. Johnson’s withdrawal speech
In a shocking announcement, then-US President Lyndon B Johnson on 31 March 1968 stunned the nation by informing that he no longer was a candidate for the Democratic nomination for president.
1992 – USS Missouri was decommissioned
On this date back in 1992, the 887-foot USS Missouri was decommissioned for a second and final time. A historic day that met with pride and sadness, the ship was also the last U.S. battleship still in service.
also read
Viral video shows snow leopard hunting Shyapu Ladakh Urial in mountains; watch
As the video plays, it shows the snow leopard stalking its prey carefully and then pouncing with the use of its lightning-fast reflexes to finally take down the Urial at the end
Man finds gold nugget worth $1,60,000 while digging in Victoria's 'Golden Triangle'; know how
The man who went with just a metal detector to find gold came home with a mega lottery.
26 March: Historical events that took place on this day
Read to know about some major events that took place on 26 March