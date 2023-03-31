World

31 March: Significant events that took place on this day in the past

From the decommissioning of the USS Missouri to the inauguration of the Eiffel Tower, a lot of events took place on 31 March in the past. 

FP Trending March 31, 2023 07:00:03 IST
31 March: Significant events that took place on this day in the past

Photo for representation. AFP

Today’s date i.e., 31 March commemorates the beginnings and endings of a number of historic events that may have had a significant impact on people or changed history. While the USS Missouri was decommissioned for a second and final time on this date, the famous Eiffel Tower was also inaugurated on 31 March 1889. All of these events have left a major impact on world history, thus making it significant for people to know about them in detail. Speaking of which, let’s check the timeline of these historical events that took place on this date in the past.

31 March: Historical events

1889 – Eiffel Tower was inaugurated 
Right after ending its construction work, the 984-foot Eiffel Tower was inaugurated in Paris on this date back in 1889. Created by Gustave Eiffel, the designer of the tower, it was finished in a record time of 2 years, 2 months, and 5 days.

1918 – Daylight Saving Time went into operation

In a sequence of events that took place in March 1918, after the Standard Time Act was passed by Congress and was later signed into law by President Woodrow Wilson, Daylight Saving Time went into effect in the US for the first time.

1931 – Nicaragua earthquake 

A 6.1-moment magnitude struck Nicaragua’s capital city Managua on 31 March 1931 which caused major damage and a widespread fire. This also destroyed several buildings and further led to the death of over 2,000 people.

1968 – Lyndon B. Johnson’s withdrawal speech

In a shocking announcement, then-US President Lyndon B Johnson on 31 March 1968 stunned the nation by informing that he no longer was a candidate for the Democratic nomination for president.

1992 – USS Missouri was decommissioned

On this date back in 1992, the 887-foot USS Missouri was decommissioned for a second and final time. A historic day that met with pride and sadness, the ship was also the last U.S. battleship still in service.

Updated Date: March 31, 2023 07:00:03 IST

TAGS:

also read

Viral video shows snow leopard hunting Shyapu Ladakh Urial in mountains; watch
World

Viral video shows snow leopard hunting Shyapu Ladakh Urial in mountains; watch

As the video plays, it shows the snow leopard stalking its prey carefully and then pouncing with the use of its lightning-fast reflexes to finally take down the Urial at the end

Man finds gold nugget worth $1,60,000 while digging in Victoria's 'Golden Triangle'; know how
World

Man finds gold nugget worth $1,60,000 while digging in Victoria's 'Golden Triangle'; know how

The man who went with just a metal detector to find gold came home with a mega lottery.

26 March: Historical events that took place on this day
World

26 March: Historical events that took place on this day

Read to know about some major events that took place on 26 March