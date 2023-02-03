Going back into our history, we have created a list of some major historical events that took place on 3 February in the past few decades. Being already in the second month of 2023, this date has also witnessed some world-altering events in the past.

From the ratification of the 16th amendment to the US Constitution to the death of prominent personalities like American singer Buddy Holly and former US president Woodrow Wilson, this date marks a few major happenings. It is essential for today’s generation to know about their history in order to enhance their knowledge and further also pass it on to the coming generations.

3 February: Historical events

1913 – 16th amendment to the US Constitution ratified

With the approval of the states of Delaware, Wyoming, and New Mexico, the Sixteenth Amendment to the Constitution of the United States was ratified into law on this date. The amendment granted authority to Congress entitling them to levy Federal income tax on individuals and corporations. Notably, the amendment was passed in July 1909 but was later ratified.

1917 – US broke ties with Germany

In a decision taken by then-US President Woodrow Wilson, the diplomatic relations between Germany and the United States were severed on 3 February 1971. Moving an inch closer to WWI, the decision came against the backdrop of the German chancellor, Theobald von Bethmann-Hollweg declaring to resume unrestricted submarine warfare.

1924 – Woodrow Wilson’s death anniversary

After suffering from a massive stroke at 67, Woodrow Wilson, the 28th president of the United States, died on 3 February 1924. He took his last breath at his residence in Washington following which the announcement led to a wave of nationwide grieving. A member of the Democratic Party, Wilson was also the leading architect of the League of Nations and played a major role in leading the United States into World War I.



1959 – lowa plane crash killed 3 American music legends

On the unfortunate date of 3 February 1959, three music legends including American rock ‘n’ roll singer Buddy Holly along with Ritchie Valens and J.P. Richardson was killed in a major plane crash near Clear Lake. The trio was on the Winter Dance Party Tour when they took the plane for an event scheduled for the day. One of the innovative musicians of that time, Holly was just 22.

1995 – Eileen Collins became the first woman to pilot a space shuttle

On 3 February 1995, American astronaut Eileen Collins became the first woman to pilot a space shuttle, flying the Discovery to Russia’s Mir Space Station. Later in July 1999, she achieved another feat by becoming the first woman to command a space shuttle mission this time.

