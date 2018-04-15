3 dead as storm blasts central US with heavy winds, rain and hail; over 200 flights cancelled in Minneapolis

Minneapolis: A storm system stretching from the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes buffeted the central US with heavy winds, rain, hail and snow, forcing flight cancellations, creating treacherous road conditions and killing at least three people, including a sleeping 2-year-old Louisiana girl.

In the Upper Midwest, the early spring storm brought snow to a region pining for sunshine and warmth. More than 200 flights were cancelled on Saturday at Minneapolis- St Paul International Airport and blizzard conditions forced the airport in South Dakota's biggest city, Sioux Falls, to remain closed for a second straight day.

The Minnesota Twins home game against the Chicago White Sox at Target Field was also snowed out on Sunday, marking the first back-to-back postponements of baseball games in the stadium's nine seasons. The Yankees and Tigers were rained out Saturday in Detroit.

Authorities closed several highways in southwestern Minnesota, where no travel was advised, and driving conditions were difficult across the entire southern half of the state.

The National Weather Service predicted that a large swath of southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St Paul, would get 23 to 38 centimetres of snow by the time the storm blows through on Sunday, though only a few inches had fallen on the area as of midday on Saturday.