27-year-old woman from UK suffers from a rare illness, vomits 30 times a day

A young woman named Emily Webster is suffering from a rare illness that makes her puke 30 times a day. The woman who hails from Leeds, England, fell ill in the year 2016 and took nine months off from work. Her doctors initially told her that she was suffering from Irritable-Bowel Syndrome (IBS), but after further check-ups, it was diagnosed that she had Gastroparesis.

In Gastroparesis, a patient’s stomach is partially paralyzed and it is not able to empty itself of the food. Hence, Webster vomits around 30 times a day and also suffers from immense pain.

Webster now wants to go for surgery, after having spent the past few years in the hospital. In order to regularize the digestive system, the 27-year old woman will get a gastric pacemaker which costs a staggering 9,500 dollars.

In order to cure herself of the rare disease, the young lady has begun a fundraiser which will help her I raising money to buy the pacemaker.

Webster told DailyStar (https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/latest-news/woman-27-who-vomits-30-25340438) that the past five years of her life have been really disturbing. She missed around four Christmases, her best friend’s wedding, and is subjected to an immensely lonely life by being under treatment and in the hospital all the time.

Webster also witnessed several weight fluctuations, where at one point, her weight also reduced to that of an average-ten-year old.

The young lady was caught in a never-ending cycle of pain before her condition was diagnosed. She was asked to go to a dietician and even went to seek mental therapy and in spite of all this, she found no relief.

For the unversed, around six percent of people in the UK suffer from the rare condition of Gastroparesis. The young lady’s surgery is scheduled for 11 November. Webster is hopeful that she will be treated and will be able to live and function normally, once again.

Apparently, for the lady, her surgery will be the best Christmas present she has ever received.