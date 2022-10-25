25 October: A glance at significant events that took place on this day

The Empire of Japan deployed kamikaze bombers for the very first time on 25 October 1944. The brutal Battle of Leyte Gulf, the biggest naval conflict in history, which took place in the Pacific Ocean close to the Philippines, included the strategy. Throughout World War II, kamikaze attacks against Allied warships persisted. Kamikaze pilots killed themselves by intentionally flying specially designed aircraft right into enemy warships. It was a last-ditch effort. More than 3,000 Japanese pilots were killed in these kamikaze strikes, and more than 7,000 Americans, Australians, and Britons also perished. The Battle of Leyte Gulf was lost by Japan, and the war continued. Less than a year later, Japan was compelled to accept unconditional surrender.

The Mousetrap premiered in the West End

On the same day in 1952, a journey of more than 28,000 performances of Agatha Christie’s murder mystery play “The Mousetrap” began in the West End. Agatha Christie was a mystery author best known for her books featuring Hercule Poirot and Miss Marple. On the recommendation of her son-in-law, she changed the title of her short story Three Blind Mice for the theatre to The Mousetrap (a play on Hamlet by Shakespeare). Richard Attenborough and Sheila Sims, two well-known West End stars, starred in its inaugural performance in London at the Ambassadors Theatre. But in less than six years, it broke the record for the longest-running play in British theatre history, a record it has continued to hold ever since.

The George Washington Bridge opened for general public vehicles

The George Washington Bridge towers over the Hudson River, with its western end set into the Palisades in New Jersey and its eastern end sitting on the Manhattan shoreline. On 25 October 1931, it first opened to vehicular traffic. The original six-lane road saw more than 5.5 million cars utilise it in 1932, the first full-year of operation. It was an engineering miracle of its time, lasting twice as long as any preceding suspension bridge. Before the great Swiss-born architect and engineer Othmar Ammann developed a bridge design in 1923 that finally was chosen above all others, planners and engineers had faced the issue of spanning the river to connect New York City and New Jersey for more than a century.

Here are some other historic events that happened on 25 October

In 1936, Italy and Germany formed the coalition known as the Rome-Berlin Axis. On 25 October 1936, the two fascist nations came to an informal agreement that was drafted by Italy’s foreign minister, Galeazzo Ciano. The Pact of Steel, signed in 1939, gave it legal status.

In 1983, during President Ronald Reagan, the US military invaded the island nation Grenada.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.