24 years later, Chinese parents reunite with son who was kidnapped at age two

Now, 26-year-old Guo Xinzhen who went missing as a child has reunited with his parents Guo Gangtang and Zhang Wenge in Liaocheng, situated in the eastern province of Shandong

Twenty-four years ago, a baby who was two and a half years old was abducted and taken to Hebei province of China. He was then sold to a couple in central China. Now, 26-year-old Guo Xinzhen who went missing as a child has reunited with his parents Guo Gangtang and Zhang Wenge in Liaocheng, situated in the eastern province of Shandong.

After his toddler was abducted by a woman and her boyfriend, Gangtang became an activist. He traveled the country and helped police reunite missing children with their families.

According to a report by NPR, there was an outpouring of sympathy and people condemned abductions after Gangtang traveled the country searching for missing children.

Speaking about his parents, Xinzhen said that he is going to visit them regularly. Praising his father, the son said that Gangtang is a great father and he is proud of him.

The South China Morning Post, reports that the people who were involved in the kidnapping of Guo Xinzhen in 1997 have been arrested, according to the Ministry of Public Security.

The father got emotional after meeting Xinzhen and said that God has treated them kindly and that the future is full of happiness.

A movie was also made on the abduction of this family and the struggle of Gangtang. Actor Andy Lau who starred in the movie Lost and Love said that he admires his persistence. “I also want to salute the police authority for their years of efforts,” he said. The actor also requested the public to support the police’s anti-abduction work.