Today, we bring you a list of major events that took place on 24 November in the past. Some major incidents and happenings were recorded in the past which have been making a significant impact on humankind. These historic moments are also important to be remembered for future generations to come.

November 24 Historical Events

Black Beauty

On 24 November 1877, author Anna Sewell published her only novel titled ‘Black Beauty’, that too shortly before her death. The novel was also the first major animal story in children’s literature.

Ted Bundy

On 24 November 1946, Ted Bundy, in full Theodore Robert Bundy was born. He was a ferocious serial killer who had confessed to around 30 murders across seven American states in the 1970s. He used to target young women and girls and further murder them brutally.

Great Appalachian Storm

Termed the ‘Storm of the Century,’ the Great Appalachian Storm of November 1950 was a large extratropical cyclone that went across the Eastern United States and further left disastrous conditions. Accompanied by hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall, the storm impacted 22 states and left over 300 people dead. The cyclone was also categorised as Category 5.

Lucy

It was on 24 November 1974 when Dr Donald Johanson and his graduate student Tom Gray discovered fragments of a partial skeleton of a human ancestor fossil named Lucy. The two were at the site of Hadar in Ethiopia when they made the discovery.

Freddie Mercury’s death

Famous singer of the popular rock band Queen, Freddie Mercury passed away at the age of 45 on 24 November 1991 in Kensington. Regarded as one of the greatest singers, he was diagnosed with AIDS which further led to his death.

